GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — “There’s not a day that goes by that I don’t have to deal with temptation. It’s a every second, every minute, every hour, ever day type of thing. The temptation is always there,” says Gene Newsome.

After trying drugs for the first time at the age 14—by the time he hit 40 Gene Newsome hit an all-time low.

After he received treatment Newsome was able to get the help that he needed after nearing death from a opioid overdose.

Newsome is part of a growing number of people who have battled addiction.

According to the Florida health website there’s been more than 21 thousand ‘non-fatal overdose emergency department visits’ in the state.

Now 3 years sober Newsome wants to help others reach recovery. Hearing about the latest fentanyl surge in the area he wanted to do his part to help.

“I would probably be dead. I feel for the people that lost a loved ones to fentanyl it’s nothing but poison. I can’t imagine losing a child or spouse something like that to it,” says Newsome.

Now with Life of Christ Church Gene is helping to set up a support group.

Gadsden County is also doing their part and receiving help from surrounding counties.

“We decided to bring them up and sort of let everybody know within the state to come together and do a seminar to try and learn more about what fentanyl is and how the overdoses occur,” says Sheriff Morris Young.

Gene and the Life of Christ Church will host their first support group meeting August 5th at 7pm.