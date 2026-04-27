Supreme Court decides not to take up January Littlejohn's pronoun case against Leon County Schools

The Highest Court in the land has decided not to take up a case involving parents' rights and the school system. They released their decision on Monday.

January Littlejohn has been going up against Leon County Schools since September 2020 after she claimed her daughter, who was 13 years old at the time, completed a "transgender gender non-conforming support plan" behind her back. The student wanted to use they-them pronouns. In 2022, Mrs. Littlejohn told WTXL ABC 27 that three teachers were involved and never contacted her or her husband about it.

This came after the passage of the Parents Bill of Rights, which gives parents the final say in the upbringing, education, health care, and mental health of a minor.

Due to this, they filed a lawsuit in 2021 claiming the district violated their parental rights by creating that plan, but the case was later dismissed. Since then, their argument has failed in two federal courts, with the most recent this past March. The judge dismissed the case, arguing the school's actions didn't "shock the conscience." The judge also found the school didn't force the child to follow the support plan or harm the child.

They then took this case to the Supreme Court, which, on Monday, decided not to take up the case. They didn't give a reason why.

Last October, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said he would file a brief in the Supreme Court in support of Littlejohn and the rights of parents to the direct upbringing of their children.

Last February, President Trump invited Littlejohn to his speech to Congress, showing his support.

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