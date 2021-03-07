Supporters of City Walk Urban Mission protest in front of Tallahassee City Hall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Dozens of people gathered in support of the City Walk Urban Mission this Saturday morning just two days before city staff discusses whether the shelter on Mahan Drive should stay or go.

People who use the services got together with supporters of the mission who moved people to the Mahan Drive location to accommodate for social distancing in November.

The mission said the impact they've had on people they've helped since fall has been too great to shut down now.

"I lost all of my family and when city walk got there they took me in," said Jamore Duncan, a guest of City Walk Urban Mission. "They made me feel like I was at home."

But homeowners say they don't feel safe with the shelter there. And although they admit the circumstances the people are facing are unfortunate, they're hoping the city votes against the permanent location.

Businesses say they've seen an increase in crime, making people uncomfortable.

"The People need help. I understand that," said Danny Jackson who owns Stewart's Pharmacy. "But a location that affects the businesses, we have been here 25 years and in the last two months have had to call the police more than in the 25 years, so it's certainly impacted the area."

The City Commission will meet on Monday at 9 p.m.