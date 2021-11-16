Supply shortages could impact holiday food drives

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Constantly updated throughout the day, the table in front of Project Annie's kitchen serves as a free and readily available food source in Frenchtown. Executive Director Annie Johnson said during the pandemic saw the demand for food doubled.

Project Annie is located in 32304 — one of the poorest zip codes in the state. That community saw $6.1 million in CARES act assistance; federal dollars set aside for rent and bill assistance in Leon County.

But not all that money help put food on the table. That's a job Johnson continued to take on.

All of the food available is donated from vendors big and small. But what brings roughly a thousand people to Annie Johnson's kitchen is her homemade thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

"It makes me feel like I'm accountable for what I do. Everyone trust's me," said Annie Johnson.

Now she's looking for help to meet the need.

"I need turkeys and everything else. Nothing has come in yet," she said.

The pandemic isn't just driving more people to seek out free and low-cost food sources. It's also stalling supplies. Retailers warn everything from food to drinks and even plastic cutlery could be in short supply this year.

Although Annie Johnson continues to wait for supplies to get started with her feast, she says in her 23 years of feeding the community, they've always answered her call for help.

"It'll put more work on me if it comes in late rather than on time, but I'm hopeful it'll come. The community usually comes together for me so I pray this year is the same," she said.

You can help by donating or volunteering. Project Annie is located at 624 W. 4th Avenue.