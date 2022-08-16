Sunshine Health donates $500,000 to expand TCC's 'Gadsden Connect'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — TCC announcing they have received $500,000 to expand on their "Gadsden Connect" program to help get more people into the medical care field.

With the donation from Sunshine Health, TCC will be expanding their program from Gadsden County to Leon and Wakulla counties.

TCC Foundation President Heather Mitchell says the programs will help those wanting to go back to school gain careers and work experience in Home Health aide care, or even, registered nursing.

"It gives you a step program to get you to RN if that's what you wish. But it gets you into the medical field, so home health aid is really where that starts," said Mitchell. "And so we're taking folks that live in this area, giving them a new skill set and putting them into our health care community, which we know needs our home health aides."

During the original program featuring Gadsden Connect, the college had 60 students enrolled.