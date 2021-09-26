Sunrise Sitdown: TMH Foundation President talks second annual Flamingo Challenge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On this week's ABC 27 Sunrise Sitdown, anchor Veronika Vernachio chats via Zoom with the President of the Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare Foundation Nigel Allen about their upcoming Flamingo Challenge in partnership with First Commerce Credit Union.

The Flamingo Challenge is a fun way to raise funds for local breast cancer patients during Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The concept is simple: Once you accept the challenge and receive the flamingos, along with a yard sign or poster about the initiative, post your photo with the flock and make a fundraising pledge on social media. No amount is too small, and 100 percent of these tax-deductible gifts directly support local patients fighting breast cancer.

Next, contact the organization or individual you want to challenge and ask them to do the same. Once they accept, move the flock in front of their business, organization, school, or home and ask them to do the same within 24 hours.

Everyone in the community is invited to participate in the Flamingo Challenge including businesses, organizations, schools and individuals.

The goal is to keep the flamingos moving throughout Tallahassee and South Georgia during the month of October.

In its first year, the Flamingo Challenge and our generous donors raised $40,000 for patients at the Walker Breast Program! This year, we want to exceed that total and raise at least $50,000 to help our patients.

The Walker Breast Program, which is part of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare, is Florida’s longest continuously accredited comprehensive community hospital cancer program and the Big Bend region's only accredited breast program by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers.

For more information on how to start your own flock and/or join the Flamingo Challenge, visit TMH.ORG/PinkPower or contact First Commerce by email at Flamingos@FirstCommerceCU.org or by phone at (850) 488-0035, press 1, and then extension 1055 or 3553.




