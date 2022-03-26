Sunrise Sitdown: Second Harvest CEO talks new fundraiser 'The Harvest'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Forty years of feeding families from all across the Big Bend.

It's a feat certainly worth celebrating, and that is exactly what Second Harvest of the Big Bend will do with their newest signature event, appropriately called The Harvest!

Second Harvest of the Big Bend CEO Monique Van Pelt joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about the event.

On Thursday, March 31 at 6 p.m., The Harvest will take place at the Goodwood Museum and Gardens.

The event will feature food, an open beer and wine bar, a luxury silent auction and Tallahassee Nights Live.

Standard tickets include admission, hors d’oeuvres from a variety of local restaurants, and an open beer and wine bar for $40 each.

VIP tickets cost $100 each and include early admission at 5:30 p.m., hors d’oeuvres from a variety of local restaurants, an open beer and wine bar, access to VIP area – featuring Food from Blu Halo & Mom & Dad’s Italian Restaurant, a specialty cocktail and a VIP lanyard to gain entry in VIP space.

Proceeds will support Second Harvest of the Big Bend and its programs in their fight to end hunger in the Big Bend Region.