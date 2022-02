TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One of the things we may not talk about enough during black history month is preserving the places and spaces in which people of color live.

Joining ABC 27's Sunrise Sitdown to help open that conversation is developer Adam Kaye.

He's currently working to enhance the Art District on Tallahassee's Southside and plans to host a Community Conversation on Gentrification Prevention next week.