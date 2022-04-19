Sunrise Sitdown: Earth's Garden CEO talks Tallahassee Earth Day Festival

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Earth Day is fast approaching and Earth's Garden, LLC in Tallahassee is inviting you to join them in celebrating this planet we all call home.

Earth Garden CEO Camille Lewis sat down with ABC 27's Karah Bailey for a Sunrise conversation to talk about what is planned for this year's Tallahassee Earth Day Festival.

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970 and has since grown to be recognized as the planet's largest civic event each year.

It's celebrated each year on April 22nd.

The Tallahassee Earth Day Festival will happen on Saturday, April 23 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Hole at 3030 South Adams Street. There will also be a virtual panel the day before on Earth Day itself.

