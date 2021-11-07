Sunrise Sitdown: Domi Station discusses Tallahassee Startup Week

Posted at 8:18 AM, Nov 07, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — What is Tallahassee Startup Week? "Startup" is a misnomer, Startup week was started in the early 2000's before startup = startups / entrepreneurs. Startup week highlights all of the incredible industries in our community, from government to the arts, An entire week highlighting all that Tallahassee has to offer.

How did this come about and how long have you been doing this for the community? Jim Moran Institute brought Techstars Startup Week to Tallahassee in 2016. As a community run event there have been several Lead Organizers. I have taken over as the lead organizer this year and am excited to continue the momentum of this event.

What can people expect beginning Monday? This year we have a variety of events Hybrid, Virtual, and in person. At each event, the organic collisions that occur from people who are gathering on common interests from different backgrounds.

What's the role your organization plays in Startup Week? Each year the number of organizations that come together to support Startup Week events grows. This year we will have 22 plus events. The organizations involved include Domi Station, Florida State University, Office of Economic Vitality, Ruvos, Apalachee Regional Planning Council, Capital City Chamber of commerce, Small Business Agency, Google, HubSpot, Council of Culture & Arts and many more.

Where can our viewers at home go to learn more information? EntrpreneurshipTallahassee.com or Google "Tallahassee Startup Week"

