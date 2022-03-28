Sunrise Sitdown: Children's Services Council of Leon County

This week, members of the Children's Services Council of Leon County are heading out into the community to determine how best to protect the interests of local children.

Last year, ten council members were sworn in to take on the task, and this week, they're heading out into the community for the first of several community conversations.

Check out the interview with Special Projects Manager Holly McPhail and find event info here: https://allevents.in/org/childrens-services-council-of-leon-county/19131700?ref=similar-events-org

