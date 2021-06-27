Summer Sundown Concert Series comes back to Cascades Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It was a mask-less night in Tallahassee at the Summer Sundown Concert Series Saturday night.

With the COVID-19 pandemic shutting down live events, Elizabeth Emmanuel with the Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority was excited when she got to plan this live music event.

"We're so thrilled to be able to bring people safely back into the heart of our community," said Emmanuel.

Emmanuel said the city gave them the approval to hold a maximum capacity concert with live outdoor events having limited restrictions on masks and social distancing.

Tallahassee Downtown also said it's proud to be giving a space for local talent, with live shows limited for artists through the past year, bands now getting to play for the first time in front of their friends and neighbors.

"They haven't had as many paid opportunities to be able to give our own hometown talent the stage is a really," said Emmanuel.

Tallahassee Downtown said the the Summer Sundown Concert Series will continue on July 24 at the Cascades Park Amphitheater. You are encouraged to register for tickets before the event.