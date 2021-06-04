Summer Backyard Bucket List encourages tourism in Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — You'll have plenty to do for the next three months as you make your way around town snapping selfies for chances to win the Summer Backyard Bucket List Sweepstakes.

Leon Tourism, along with Tallahassee Foodies and the Capital City Chamber of Commerce will identify a new list of sites for you to visit each month.

This month's list covers everything from parks and museums to coffee and pedicab rides.

Senior Marketing Director Katie Kole said it's the perfect opportunity to help you get back to something like a normal summer, and help local businesses get back to bustling.

"We are slowly getting back to a sense of normalcy," said Kole. "But some of our businesses are still struggling. And so part of this initiative was to help boost economic impact to some of our local businesses. So the timing for that was perfect from that standpoint. In addition, summer is just a slower time for a lot of the Tallahassee businesses, so we wanted to assist them in that way as well."

During your visit, you can either scan a QR code or snap a selfie and post it to Instagram with the Hashtag Tally Bucket List Sweepstakes.

Your picture or snapshot will enter you to win gift cards and a chance at a two-night staycation.