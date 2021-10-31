Subtropical Storm Wanda forms over the central Atlantic

Subtropical Storm Wanda has just formed over the central Atlantic Ocean. Wanda is moving to the southeast near 21 miles per hour. Little change in strength is forecast during the next five days.

There are no local impacts to our area nor any impact to the United States.

Wanda is the final name on the list for the World Meteorological Organization 2021 Atlantic storms. Any future storm names will come from the alternate list for 2021 Atlantic storms.

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

