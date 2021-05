TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Subtropical Storm Ana becomes the first named storm in the Atlantic this year.

The National Hurricane Center says the subtropical storm formed just northeast of Bermuda. This is the seventh year in a row a storm has been named in the Atlantic before the official start of hurricane season.

Ana has max sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving at three miles per hour.

It is expected to head out to sea within the next couple of days and is not a threat to the US.