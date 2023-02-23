Students walk out of classes on FSU campus in protest of DeSantis policies

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — Students standing in solidarity against policies some say will harm their student body.

Policies that would get rid of diversity equity and inclusion programs that typically cater to minority students, like Bryan Gonzalez.

"As a first-generation college student myself, it is very challenging to show up at an institution like this. You know, you don't really have the answers right away,” Gonzalez said. “So, these programs, they're not 'woke' or attacking America. They serve a purpose."

But, not all students agree. Ernie Sampera with the Florida State college republicans said programs diversity equity and inclusion programs are not in the best interest of the whole school.

"They're advocating for equality of outcome. They're not advocating for equality of opportunity. They're also putting people in groups and saying if you're a part of this group, you're a victim,” Sampera said. “You're oppressed because of the color of your skin. So, I think they do more harm than good."

This walk out comes in response to Governor DeSantis' proposal of a ban on diversity, equity and inclusion programs that he says are politicizing education.

Students that walked out of class are not just fighting for support for diversity equity and inclusion programs in school. They are also wanting to support the LGBTQ community.

Protestors say this group is under attack with legislation like House Bill 1557 also known as the "Don't Say Gay" bill. The law bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade or in a manner the state determines is not age appropriate.

While they can't directly change laws, protestors say they hope the school administration heard their voices.

"Just trying to do our best as students obviously to show our opposition really,” Gonzalez said. “It is a really nerve-racking time, but at least we're giving it our best shot."