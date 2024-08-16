Students tackle flooding with storm drain markers

Over 350 storm drain markers installed by students

Effort targets flood prevention and water pollution reduction

Watch the video to see how young volunteers are spreading awareness

BROADCAST SCRIPT

With heavy rains and flooding on the rise, stormwater runoff has become a serious issue in Thomasville.

Flooding is a major issue in Thomasville, especially during hurricane season.

I'll show how local efforts, like the storm drain marker program, are keeping our streets safe and water clean.

Over the past year and a half, students in Thomas County have installed over 350 storm drain markers to help prevent flooding and protect local waterways.

Reagan Davis, a 13-year-old student at Thomas County Middle School, tells me she placed some of these drain markers just a week before Debby hit

"People don't need to be putting stuff down the drain because it could pollute our streams," said Davis.

She tells me she placed 43 markers over the last two summers.

Julie Murphee, founder of Keep Thomas County Beautiful, tells me storm water is one of the main concerns for Thomas County.

"storm water is a leading cause of water pollution. which sounds kinda crazy because storm water is basically rain but when it rains that volume of water can create a lot of movement and it's catching everything on the roadways and driveways and parking lots and sending it to a storm drain," said Murphee.

Jay Knight, construction supervisor at Thomas County, tells me they've been building retention ponds to manage stormwater.

"Our ponds are designed for a 100-year flood, and when a subdivision is fully developed, this pond will actually slow the water down from going into the creeks and rivers too fast," said Knight.

He tells me the county has over 35 retention ponds that help control the flow of stormwater, reducing the risk of flooding.

Murphee tells me storm drains don't have filters, so everything that flows in can end up in the Ochlockonee River and eventually the Gulf of Mexico.

"Volunteers, especially our student volunteers, are getting real-life, hands-on experience with the causes of water pollution and how it can be prevented," said Murphee

Reagan says she's seen more people take notice of the markers she's placed.

Neighbors, keep grass clippings and yard debris out of the waterways to prevent algae blooms and protect fish.

