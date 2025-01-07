Students step up to save Thomasville Humane's pet food pantry

Thomasville Humane's pet food pantry was nearly forced to close due to lack of donations, but community support turned things around.

The pantry provides over 7,000 pounds of pet food annually, helping at least 10 families weekly to keep their pets at home.



Watch the video to see how local students are making a difference for pets and their owners in Thomasville.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

With pet care getting more expensive every day, a group of Thomasville students tells me they felt they had to step up and help.

"They need a home just as much as any of us do, and it makes me sad when they're just left on the side of the road without food," said Musgrove.

I'm tracking how Thomas University students are working together to keep Thomasville Humane's pet food pantry stocked for neighbors who need the extra help.

"We all sat down together and tried to think about something we all would want to do collectively together and we all like animals. We came together and we were like the humane society would be a good thing to do and reach out. They always need food for the stray animals they're taking in," said Musgrove.

Madelyn Musgrove, president of the TriBeta Honor Society at Thomas University, says she's seen the impact of these efforts firsthand.

"Even myself as a college student and I've taken in a dog, pet's food is not cheap, and I know other people have a kid and they want to help take in animals too. So, I think it's a good way that if someone is struggling and they need just a little extra help, then that's available," said Musgrove.

Thomasville Humane's pet food pantry was on the verge of closing its doors because they weren't getting enough support.

Sydney Pfaff, engagement director at Thomasville Humane says thanks to donations from the community, the pantry is thriving again making these efforts so critical.

"If people have pets at home and they're struggling to feed them, that's one of the worst things they're gonna do is surrender their pet to the shelter. If they're like, 'I can't afford food, let alone medical care or other supplies needed to care for that pet,' one of the first things they do is surrender it to a shelter," said Pfaff.

And that's something they're working hard to prevent.

Thomasville Humane Society's pet food pantry has been running full force since 2024, providing more than 7,000 pounds of pet food just last year.

The pantry helps at least 10 families every week, ensuring pets stay with their owners instead of ending up in shelters.

And all donations go directly to animals in the community—not those in the shelter.

However, she urges neighbors who need the pet food to use this resource responsibly.

"It's really meant to supplement your food supply, not meant to completely replace it," said Pfaff.

Pfaff tells me Thomasville Humane also visits Thomas University every Wednesday for pet therapy.

She says it's a great way to get the animals out and let students connect with them.