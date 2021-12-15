Students, parents in Leon County Schools are cooking with math

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — One chef is on a much bigger mission to help one struggling Big Bend neighborhood.

The owner of Pineappetit taught students and parents how to make a healthy Jambalaya Pasta while using math.

"You're going to boil the water on high E..let it cook for eight to ten minutes drain it."

This is the first step when cooking Jambalaya Pasta.

Chef Samuel Burgess grew up in a household where everyone cooked.

"Let that marinate as we start to form our pasta."

Now, he's using his love of food to teach families how to make healthy dishes at Godby High School.

"For parents, it brings back that time frame of sitting down together as a family and that's something that a lot of people don't do now because everything is so fast pace."

A lesson that goes beyond good food.

April Knight is the Director of Title 1 programs with Leon County Schools.

"It helps the students to be more engaged. It supports that school to home connection in helping students to be successful in academics."

Godby High School is located in the 32304 zip code, one of the poorest in Florida.

Lessons like the one Burgess is teaching here are designed to overcome that, with education kids and families can take home.

"Our family sizes are different. Some of us are in a family of four...some of us are in a family of eight so how do we make the adjustment so that we can accommodate everyone."

A lesson she hopes will help this holiday season and beyond.

The first 50 participants received a free box of ingredients to make Jambalaya Pasta at home.

If you're interested in learning about dishes like this you can buy a cookbook from chef Samuel Burgess by clicking here.