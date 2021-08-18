Students move into FAMU dorms with COVID vaccination, testing requirements

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Students moving in to Florida A & M University housing for the 2021 Fall semester will need to provide either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within three days of their move in appointment.

University officials have staged move-in appointments for the thousands of students making their way to the dorms this semester. This, in addition to limiting the number of guests assisting with move in minimizes social interaction during the process. Masks are required for both students and their guests, and housing staff will perform temperature checks at dorm doors.

As for checking the validity of vaccination or COVID test results, Director of Student Health Services Tanya Tatum says, "If someone falsified documents for medical records, we would make a recommendation to student conduct and they would handle it through there, but until they give us the proper documentation, they're not allowed to move in to campus housing."

Students and parents can upload COVID related information here.

Move in will continue through Sunday, August 22nd.