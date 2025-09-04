Students learn about civics in Law Studies Speaker Series

QUINCY, Fla. — Students of Chuck Hobbs' law studies course at Gadsden County High School are learning more about their rights and what it takes to be an attorney through the Law Studies Speaker Series.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students at Gadsden County High School are learning all about civics through a new program called the Law Studies Speaker Series.

This week, the class has been covering all the Bill of Rights.

On Tuesday, students listened in as Attorney Mutaqee Akbar of Akbar and Thomas Law Firm gave a breakdown of Amendments 4 through 7.

Akbar spoke with us about what he hopes students will take away from his presentation.

Akbar said, "The biggest thing I hope they take away is understanding what their rights are in a way that they can be respectful if they ever have a police encounter. And I think the second thing I want them to take away is we are here."

Law studies instructor Chuck Hobbs adds that his goal is to have a featured speaker come out and talk to every class period by the end of the school year.