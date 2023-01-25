Students at Leon County Schools will use bathrooms based on their original sex at birth with accommodations

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — On Tuesday night, the Leon County School Board approved the latest update on the Leon County Schools (LCS) Inclusive School Guide for LCS Employees. The latest update states that all students shall use bathrooms, locker rooms, and dressing rooms that correspond with their biological sex at birth, or use a single occupancy bathroom. At the meeting, Leon County Schools Superintendent Rocky Hanna says he plans to increase the number of single occupancy bathrooms at their schools going forward. LCS board members stressed they will work with every student to accommodate their needs so they feel comfortable and safe while at school, no matter the situation.

The motion passed unanimously on Tuesday night to update the guide with the deletion of the sentence that refers to a federal appellate court decision, as the board felt that many court cases led to the construction of the guide, and not one singular case should be cited as a sole contributor, so it was removed.