Students at Bond Elementary learn to grow their own food using micro-greens

Students at Bond Elementary learn to grow their own food

Students at Bond Elementary are trading fast food and cafeteria food for fresh greens they grew themselves.

Sunrise Rotary Club partnered with a local micro-green company to give the students grow kits. They planted seeds last week and the second graders got to harvest their salad greens on Tuesday. They ate their greens in wraps with meat and cheese.

Some students' greens are still growing. Fourth and fifth grade students will harvest their greens on Wednesday.

Rotary grant chair Melanie Quinton says this project teaches a valuable lesson.

"The importance of just watching something grow...we plant seeds in kiddos in so many different ways, and they actually got to physically plant seeds this week and enjoy what they grew and they enjoyed it," she said. "I think my favorite quote, one of the kiddos said the wrap was better than a McDonald's wrap. So I think that's a success."

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