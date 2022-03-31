Watch
Student found with unloaded gun at Lowndes Middle School

SOURCE: MGN Online
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 10:23:24-04

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Lowndes County Schools released a statement Thursday morning regarding a student that was found on the Lowndes Middle School campus with an unloaded gun.

"At no point was the safety of our campus in jeopardy. On-campus law enforcement reacted promptly along with district office personnel. The safety of our students and staff is always our number one priority and our school day will continue as normal,"said Assistant Superintendent of Student Services with Lowndes County Schools Sandra Wilcher.

No other information has been made available at this time.

