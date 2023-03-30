Student found with handgun at Madison County High School

MADISON, Fla. (WTXL) — A student at Madison County High School was taken into custody by law enforcement Thursday after being observed with a firearm on school property.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday at 10:49 a.m., the high school went on lock down after a report of a student on campus observed with a handgun in his possession.

A school resource deputy was on campus along with sheriff’s office deputies arriving at the campus.

When deputies arrived, the student was identified, located in a classroom and taken into custody by law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said the handgun was concealed on the student, recovered and seized.

Just after noon Thursday, the Madison County School District announced that the lockdown at the school was released.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

