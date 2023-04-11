Student found with firearm at Rickards High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A student at Rickards High School was found with a firearm on the school’s campus.

According to the Tallahassee Online Police Statistics website, law enforcement responded to an incident involving “weapons or firearms” just after 8 a.m. Tuesday at the 3000 block of Jim Lee Road, which is the block where the high school is located.

According to an email obtained by ABC 27 from the Leon County Schools District, Rickards principal Douglas Cook said in an email that before the end of first period, the school’s security staff identified two students entering the Rickards High School main office.

An immediate investigation revealed that one of the students was in possession of a loaded handgun.

The email notes that the student was arrested and will receive appropriate consequences in relation to the school district's student code of conduct.

“I commend the quick actions of our professional security staff and our School Resource Officer for their prompt action. All students are safe and in their 2nd-period classes,” Cook said in the email.

This is a developing story.