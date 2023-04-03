Student detained after bringing gun to Lincoln High School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A student was detained after having a firearm at Lincoln High School.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, on Friday, March 31, it responded to the high school’s track and field facility after receiving information that a student was in possession of a gun.

At the time of the incident, school was over for the day. TPD said a 16-year-old male student was safely detained without incident.

Once probable cause was developed, the student was transported to the juvenile assessment center for charges of possession of a firearm on school property and possession of a firearm by a minor.

The police department said its investigation determined that the student returned to Lincoln High School with the gun after being in a physical altercation with another student regarding an ongoing feud between the two individuals.