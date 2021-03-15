FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Severe weather possible on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Strong to severe storms are possible across the Big Bend and South Georgia Thursday.

The Storm Prediction Center has parts of southern Georgia under an enhanced risk for severe weather and the rest of the Big Bend under a slight risk for severe storms.

The primary threats for the area will be damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes. Some storms could also produce locally heavy rain, small hail, and frequent thunder and lightning.

Storms have already moved into our western counties and will move east across the area through the morning and early to mid-afternoon.We'll clear out by early this afternoon.

Once the front passes, cooler weather will make it into the region this weekend, with some sunshine and temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

