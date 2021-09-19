Strike at Night offering free virtual bedtime stories

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's still time to take part in Strike at Night, a local program started by two people in Tallahassee that brings authors and celebrities together for bedtime stories.

Sunday night's strike at night reader which will start at 7 p.m. will be Noa Daniel.

Organizer Cheron Davis-- an associate professor of Education at FAMU told ABC 27, the presence of bedtime stories for kids promotes healthy literacy for kids as they develop.

"That small piece is so important and we invite readers to come in to read to children at night and if we can be part of spreading that joy of literacy and promoting science of reading and literacy test scores to improve then we are absolutely thrilled to be part of that."

Registration for tonight's free strike at night is available here.