Strides Against Breast Cancer raises awareness for breast cancer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A sea of pink shirts flooding Cascades Park earlier today for the American Cancer Society's annual Strides Against Breast Cancer three mile walk.

So far this year in Leon County the American Cancer Society has raised more than $40,000 towards breast cancer research and hopes to reach a goal of $100,000 by the end of the year.

Wendy Benedict, Senior Development Manager for the American Cancer Society says Breast cancer awareness is even more important during COVID-19.

"Cancer is much easier to treat during stage one than in stage four so we want people to get out there and get their tests," said Benedict. "We want to celebrate our survivors whether it be one year or 20 years."

The Leon County Sheriff's Office will be holding their annual Patrol Stroll this Thursday to raise money for Strides Against Breast Cancer.