Storybook Village is bringing children's book to life through dance, music and more

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In just one week children, teachers, parents even legislators can watch their favorite children's book come to life as they walk through a rainbow.

As apart of Children's day at the capitol story book village is back.

This year their expecting 1000 children and the theme is read the rainbow...through dance, music, story book characters, and activities.

Morgan Evers, Coordinator Sponsor for Story book village says some of the children coming are leaving with their first book and shes just happy to be providing that experience for them.

“At the end of the day the experience of them going through these children books and seeing them brought to life in a way that its not just reading the book, its experiencing the book, and feeling the book, and moving to the rhythm of the book.”

Evers says these kids get to go home and share their experience with their parents and become excited about reading.

Story book village is free and registration is not required.

If interested head to

Storybook Village at the Capitol Feb 1st Registration (google.com)