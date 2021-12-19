Storms exit region Sunday afternoon, big cooldown Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — Showers and storms will begin to exit the region after lunch. But get ready for a big cool down and a wet Tuesday.

SUNDAY

A line of showers and storms are moving through the region Sunday morning. These storms contain heavy downpours, lightning, and some gusty winds at times. Make sure you grab the umbrella before yo do any shopping in the morning.

We'll see one more round of showers around lunch move through the Leon County before things dry out. The last areas to see the rain showers leave will be the Suwannee River Valley. Otherwise, don't expect a lot of sun today. In fact, clouds will stick with us through the remainder of Sunday.

MONDAY

Monday begins cool, cloudy and dry. The area will remain cool and cloudy for the rest of the day with daytime temperatures making it into the low 60s. A low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico will begin to bring rain showers to the region late Monday night.

TUESDAY

Get ready for a wet and cool Tuesday. Rain showers will stick with us through at least the first half of the day with temperatures only making it into the mid 50s. You'll need the jackets and the umbrellas. The rain will be heavy at times.

The second half of the week looks quiet, cool, and dry with some sunshine. Santa will have no issues traveling across the Big Bend and South Georgia for Christmas. Temperatures will feel nice and comfortable with daytime highs in the low 70s.