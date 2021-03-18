Menu

Storms down power lines in Monticello and Fort Braden

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee is reporting fallen power lines in Fort Braden and Monticello.

According to NWS, the roadblock was reported around 9:15 a.m. on Thursday when a tree fell on power lines at Oscar Harvey Road and Starr Hill Road.

In Monticello, NWS is reporting smoking grass due to fallen power lines at US 90 and Main Street.

The fallen tree is due to the severe weather our area experienced.

At this time, authorities are urging drivers to use caution when traveling near the area and to avoid it if possible.

