Storms disrupt power in Big Bend, south Georgia

(WTXL) — With a line of severe storms moving across the Florida panhandle and towards Florida’s Big Bend and south Georgia, local counties are experiencing power outages Wednesday.

According to Talquin electric co-op, which services Gadsden County and portions of Leon and Wakulla counties, they are experiencing outages.

Gadsden has 347 customers without power, portions of Leon have 136 Talquin customers without power and Wakulla has 26 customers without power.

Duke Energy is reporting two customers without power in Leon County, 37 customers without power in Jefferson County and 540 customers without power in Madison County.

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative is reporting 34 outages impacting 3,452 consumers in Lafayette County, six outages affecting 4,090 consumers in Hamilton County and 247 outages affecting 18,379 consumers in Suwannee County.

The Tri-County Electric Cooperative reports nine outages in Taylor County affecting 7,471 customers.

Georgia Power is reporting that 68 customers are without power in Valdosta.

Grady EMC reports one outage impacting 7,009 customers in Thomas County and one outage affecting 5,134 customers in Decatur County are without power.

Colquitt Electric Membership Corporation reports the Moultrie region, which includes Brooks County, has five customers without power, and the Valdosta region, which includes Lowndes County, has 1,815 customers without power.