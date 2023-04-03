Storms causing downed powerlines in Bainbridge

Strong winds brought down trees and power lines in the Bainbridge area this afternoon. Hail the size of golf balls reported along with winds over 60 miles per hour.

Those strong winds knocked one of the trees along the highway down into the powerline. Power crews working to get a downed, live power line off Faceville Highway that left a dozen semi trucks and fuel tankers stuck for hours.

Law enforcement had the road shut down to ensure no one gets near the live wire while waiting for crews to arrive.

Fuel Tank driver Henry Highsmith is headed back to his terminal on Highway 27 that's just six miles from here. He said he's been stuck waiting for crews to fix the power line for over two hours. Highsmith's been on the road since 5:30 Monday morning and watched the storms roll through South Georgia.

"About 10 minutes before I got here, about 7 miles back up 97, I did hit some very heavy rain and hard winds," said Highsmith.

Besides some hail, Highsmith said he's only seen some downed trees and powerlines. Although he's a little annoyed about being stuck, Highsmith is thankful for the law enforcement and power crews out here fixing the problem safely.

"They're going to get it done. It's going to take some time and it's a good thing we got experienced people on the job handle it so we can all, the 12 miles of traffic behind us, so we can all get to where we're going," said Highsmith.

According to Georgia Power's Outage Map, about 180 customers in this area have been effected. The road has been reopened for traffic coming through.