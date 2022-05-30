Storms cause power outages, debris on Memorial Day

(WTXL) — Thunderstorms Monday afternoon have led to some power outages along with debris on roadways in the region.
Talquin Electric Co-op and Duke Energy have reported power outages in portions of Leon, Jefferson, Taylor and Wakulla counties.
According to Talquin Electric, northeast Leon County has a sizable cluster of power outages.
