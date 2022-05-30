Watch
Storms cause power outages, debris on Memorial Day

Northeast Leon County with customers without power
Photo: MGN Online
Posted at 5:28 PM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 17:33:54-04

(WTXL) — Thunderstorms Monday afternoon have led to some power outages along with debris on roadways in the region.

Talquin Electric Co-op and Duke Energy have reported power outages in portions of Leon, Jefferson, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

According to Talquin Electric, northeast Leon County has a sizable cluster of power outages.

For Talquin customers, click here for updates.

Duke Energy customers can click here for updates.

Tri-county co-op customers in Jefferson, Taylor and Madison counties may click here for updates.

