Storms cause power outages, debris on Memorial Day

(WTXL) — Thunderstorms Monday afternoon have led to some power outages along with debris on roadways in the region.

Talquin Electric Co-op and Duke Energy have reported power outages in portions of Leon, Jefferson, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

According to Talquin Electric, northeast Leon County has a sizable cluster of power outages.

For Talquin customers, click here for updates.

Duke Energy customers can click here for updates.

Tri-county co-op customers in Jefferson, Taylor and Madison counties may click here for updates.