Storms cause damage to Thomas University's baseball field

THOMASVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — We're getting a closer look at some of the storms that damaged parts of South Georgia.

One of the hardest hit areas was Thomas County with damage to trees, homes, and even baseball fields.

Damage to Thomas University's baseball field will prevent the team from playing there for the remainder of its season.

The baseball team has been out Thursday for the past couple of hours trying to clean up what is left of their home field.

Home games are done here for the season, but coach Tom Fleenor says he's just happy no one was hurt last night.

"It's somewhat heartbreaking, but at the end of the day, you have to put it into perspective and it's just stuff. Nobody was hurt, no lives lost, there are greater tragedies in the world, but right now, we're going to be inconvenienced for a while as far as practicing and you know, we have no more home games here this year, but at the end of the day, and I'll make sure I share that with all of my guys, let's just keep it in perspective and understand, it's just stuff," Fleenor said. We can rebuild."

Senior night was supposed to take place here in about two weeks as well. That's the final home game of the year. Coach Fleenor is trying to find a new place to play that game too.