Storm damage reported in Liberty County

Storm damage was reported in Liberty County Thursday as a result of tornado activity in the Hosford area.
Posted at 7:32 PM, Apr 27, 2023
(WTXL) — Storm damage was reported in Liberty County Thursday as a result of apparent tornado activity.

According to Liberty County Sheriff's Office, it was confirmed that a tornado hit the Hosford area, resulting in large debris and downed power lines.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, more than 93 percent of Talquin Electric customers were without power.

As of 8:15 p.m., just under 90 percent of Talquin customers were without power.

