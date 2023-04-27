Storm damage reported in Liberty County

(WTXL) — Storm damage was reported in Liberty County Thursday as a result of apparent tornado activity.

According to Liberty County Sheriff's Office, it was confirmed that a tornado hit the Hosford area, resulting in large debris and downed power lines.

#BREAKING - NEW VIDEO from the #Hosford , #Florida area shows the damage left behind after an apparent #tornado made a direct hit on the community. An @abc27 viewer shared this with us. #stormdamage pic.twitter.com/lj4ZiuZpiI — Channing Frampton (@Channing_TV) April 27, 2023

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, more than 93 percent of Talquin Electric customers were without power.

As of 8:15 p.m., just under 90 percent of Talquin customers were without power.