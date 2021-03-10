Storm damage repairs may impact some ABC 27 viewers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — WTXL engineers and a tower crew were able to finish repairs on the station’s transmission tower earlier than expected on Thursday night.

The temporary repairs had impacted the reception for some viewers who receive ABC 27 via an antenna. Lightning struck an antenna array atop the WTXL transmission tower in February, which has prevented the broadcast transmitter from reaching full power.

In order to repair some of the damage, ABC 27 engineers and a tower crew switched over to a temporary antenna early Thursday morning which meant some viewers were unable to receive station programming.

The final step in the repair process will be to replace the damaged antenna array. WTXL is working with manufacturing companies to have the antenna built as quickly as possible. We will keep you updated throughout the process.

If you have difficulty viewing ABC 27 or our subchannels Bounce, Grit, Court TV and Court TV Mystery, you can reach out to us at customerservice@wtxl.com

A reminder – you can still view our newscast via a number of digital options. You can determine which option is right for you at this link: https://www.wtxl.com/apps

We’re sorry for any inconvenience this may cause you.

While we don’t yet have a clear timeframe for how long it will take to replace the antenna array, we will keep you updated throughout the process.

