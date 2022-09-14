Stop the Violence rally calls for change in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There was singing, prayer, and solidarity.

Tuesday night's rally is the second one to happen over the last week in hopes of reducing crime

"Just put down your weapons, tell somebody what's the root of your problem."

Cora Fountain has lived in Quincy her whole life. She wants the crime in Gadsden County to end.

She's not alone.

"It's been a lot killing in this neighborhood."

Linda Brown has lived at the intersection of Stevens and Lincoln Street for 58 years. She asked the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office to organize this Stop the Violence rally right in her backyard.

These rallies are in response to the increase in violent crimes that happened this summer that left an 18-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man… both dead from homicides in late August.

"We're losing so many kids it's ridiculous how many males we're losing."

Jacqueline Allen has lost a grandson and a godson to violence over the last two years. She says she wants parents and kids to take more responsibility for their actions.

"They need to teach the kids and give them rules and make them abide by rules," added Allen.

What made Tuesday's rally different... community leaders called on local parents to come up with solutions for youth at risk of committing a crime.

"A lot of kids want to talk to their parents but they're afraid of judgement."

Tracey Stallworth is a parent and community organizer. He hopes more parents can pinpoint the real issues going on to get to the root of the problem.

"Parents I would tell you to have an open heart, an open mind just listen to your children because that could be the cry they're issuing to you that they need some help," exclaimed Stallworth.

Something Cora agrees with…

"Talk to god, god listens, and he doesn't tell anybody anything."

The sheriff's office plans to host another rally next week in any part of the county where the need is greatest.

