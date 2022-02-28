Stop the Bleed campaign open to local community groups to help save lives in an emergency

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Stopping life-threatening bleeding to save lives.

That's what Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is doing right now by implementing a national campaign called Stop the Bleed.

It's a campaign designed to teach people how to identify life-threatening bleeding in an emergency, then control it, by applying pressure, packing, or a tourniquet. All, while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Jo Roland is the Trauma Program Manager at TMH, and she says the goal is to train as many people as possible.

"Life-threatening bleeding can cause death within two to five minutes depending on how fast they're bleeding, for your neighbor or your partner or somebody next to you to understand quickly how to, and that's what this class does, identify life-threatening bleeding and control it, that's the difference between life and death."

TMH is partnering with Florida Highway Patrol so by the end of 2022, all officers will be equipped with this training.

The Stop the Bleed training is also open to all local community groups. Click here to sign up!

