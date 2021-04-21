Still no decision on Doak Campbell Stadium name change

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Still no word; that's the outcome in re-naming the controversial Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State University's Task Force on Anti-Racism, Equity & Inclusion met to determine the fate of the name change.

The proposal came about after a former FSU football player made a petition for the change, saying Campbell's name did not stand for diversity or inclusion.

Dr. Maxine Jones, the Historical Legacy Subcommittee Chair, said "a recommendation concerning the naming of the stadium failed to get a motion, a second recommendation concerning the naming of the stadium was motioned and resulted in a split vote."

The Task Force will meet again on April 28 for the last time this semester to discuss the potential name change.