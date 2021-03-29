The Moon hosts Tallahassee Youth Orchestra rehearsals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It's an unusual spot for orchestra practice, but with one of their last concerts of the year coming up, The Tallahassee Youth Orchestra is thankful for The Moon, for offering them a safe place to rehearse.

The Orchestra has been using The Moon since September. Although the kids used to practice at the Florida State College of Music, the University closed access to all outside groups before the school year started.

Chris Miller, who has been busy getting his orchestra through the pandemic, says The Moon has been the perfect spot to help socially distance his students.

"This gave us enough distance to back them away, but still they could perform with us and everyone has just been so appreciative," said Miller.

Nia Morgan, a viola player, says the year of uncertainty was hard on a lot of the orchestra, but they got through it together.

"That was really hard, but we just kind of had to encourage each other to keep practicing and keep getting better," said Morgan.

The Orchestra is preparing for its last concert of the season, calling it Victory on the Moon, a name that fits the challenges these kids were forced to overcome, from keeping safe, to finding a place to keep the music going.

The last concert will be played at the Moon on May seventeenth, and will be live streamed on Tallahassee Youth Orchestra's website.