STEM4Girls impacts students throughout Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I know I specifically struggled in science, and there was nowhere to really go to when I needed extra help."

That's why Marissa Dickerson got involved with STEM4Girls.

This program is centered around creating a safe space for girls to build skills, stimulate their minds, and connect with others that are going through similar obstacles.

While the program doesn't exclude anyone, their main concern is getting girls more involved in STEM.

"I think it's really important to show younger people that it is possible to do well and that there are people who look like them, you know, who are being like successful and can show them that they too can be successful."

Parents like Kisha Simms are grateful for this program because it allows their daughter to step out of her comfort zone and challenge herself academically.

"It helps me have a sense of relief for her, like knowing that she's learned positive things, that she's out there helping the community making her open her eyes to see that, you know, it's not just her feeling other ways that it's other people out there."

While some may find this to be a job STEM4Girls tutor Nazjah Yates said this program gives her gratitude.

She added being a stem major allows her to connect with these kids because they're seeing someone who looks like them.

"Being that I can look like you I'm not saying I'm succeeding, but I'm doing pretty well for myself being that like I'm in school and everything. It just creates a connection between me and the students. I tutor, which I enjoy."

Yates realized she's also benefiting from this program just as much as her students.

I'm actually doing something that I can say, hey, I helped somebody else. I'm not just focusing on myself right now."

On Oct. 27, STEM4Girls is holding a Lights On Rally to bring the community together and provide information about the benefits of after-school learning opportunities for children.

It starts at 3 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of the Big Bend at the Pinewood Community Center located at 2940 Grady Road.

For more information, click here.