Steinhatchee residents, emergency Management prepared for Elsa

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WTXL) — At Keaton Beach, the rain and the wind continue to pick up, beginning to flood the dirt paths next to the ocean.

Residents in Steinhatchee say they've seen lots of flooding over the years.

Flood concerns are part of what prompted mandatory evacuations for low-lying coastal communities, like at Keaton Beach.

Taylor County's Director of Emergency Management, Kristina Anderson says they've been preparing for this storm for the past week.

"We've got our pumps ready," said Anderson. "We're monitoring our rivers. Our road department supervisor, Hank Evans is out now monitoring with his staff. They're getting the pumps ready and if that is needed they will be placed. We've been through this many years, like Steinhatchee area floods quite often so we are prepared for this."

Anderson says they've also given out about 1,000 sandbags and can give out more to residents in need.

Officials also urge residents if they find down trees or powerlines to call the emergency management.