Steinhatchee preparing for busy week with flooded roads and back to school

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — John Lalley's property is flooded the only way to get to his home from the road, his kayak.

"It's been more of an inconvenience," said Lalley.

Lalley is one of the many residents in Steinhatchee that's dealing with flooded homes.

"When we open the utility room I'm sure we're going to be surprised," said Lalley. "I'm sure everything in there is wiped out."

To add to the concerns, Taylor County Sheriff's office issuing a precautionary boil water notice.

Steinhatchee has been seeing frequent rainfalls-- the Steinhatchee river cresting to 24 feet this weekend.

And this week, people's whose homes are still underwater will be facing another issue getting their kids to school.

"We're just going to have to be very flexible with out staff and be very understanding with our students and employees," said Superintendent Danny Glover Jr.

Taylor County Schools says they are currently making accommodations with parents in order to get their kids to school this week, the district saying they're willing to temporarily change bus stops and routes to accommodate families who may be displaced or roads flooded.

"If there is a problem we'll speak to the parents that have a flooding issue and find a way to get them to school," said Glover Jr.

And for people like Lalley, FEMA assistance is now being offered to Taylor County residents whose homes may have been affected by the rising waters.

If you're in Taylor county and haven't been contacted by your school and you're facing flooding issues, you can call your school to get assistance.