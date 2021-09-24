Watch
State seeks death penalty for ex-Marine in family's deaths

Kimberly C. Moore/The Ledger via AP
Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Riley is led from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Lakeland, Fla., on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, by Deputy Steve Neil, left, Captain Bart Davis and Detective Brett Bulman.
Quadruple murder suspect Bryan Riley
Posted at 12:46 PM, Sep 24, 2021
LAKELAND, Fla. (WTXL) — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty for a 33-year-old former Marine accused of massacring a Florida family under the delusion that they were child sex traffickers.

The state attorney's office said Friday that the Sept. 5 killings of the Lakeland family were “committed on a cold, calculated and premeditated manner.”

Bryan Riley is accused of fatally shooting 40-year-old Justice Gleason; his 33-year-old girlfriend, Theresa Lanham; their baby boy, Jody and 62-year-old Catherine Delgado.

Gleason’s 11-year-old daughter survived despite several gunshot wounds. A grand jury indicted Riley on Tuesday.

Charges also included attempted murder, kidnapping, arson, burglary and animal cruelty for killing the family dog.

