State Route 37 in Cook County to be resurfaced starting Monday

ADEL, Ga. (WTXL) — Drivers should expect lane closures and delays as State Route (SR) 37 resurfacing across Cook County begins next week.

The contractor plans to start Monday, Feb. 7, on the west end of the project, which runs from the Colquitt County line to the Berrien County line.

It's a little under 14 miles. However, don't expect work to go straight through west to east due to work restrictions in certain areas.

Resurfacing is scheduled during daylight hours Monday through Friday, with some Saturday work possible, with two exceptions to minimize traffic disruptions:

No work through Adel (milepost 6.117 to 7.933) from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

No work in the area of Cook High School (MP 7.966 to 10.130) from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Manhole lids must be raised to the level of new asphalt to prevent a bump in the road.

This will be done overnight.

Please schedule extra travel time or take an alternate route as this work is under way and be alert for traffic control, equipment and employees.

The completion date for the $3.2 million contract is June 30.