FHP: One dead after head-on collision in Madison County

A head-on collision involving two SUVs occurred Wednesday in Madison County, leaving one person dead.

According to FHP, one driver has been transported to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

State Road 6 in Madison County is blocked in both directions due to the fatal crash incident, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

According to Madison County Sheriff's Office, deputies, FHP and other first responders are on the scene.

The scene is active and State Road 6 is blocked for an extended time to both eastbound traffic at the intersection at US 90 and SR 6 and also westbound traffic at SR 6 and Macedonia Church Road intersection, the sheriff's office says.

Macedonia Church Road and CR 255 is open for detouring traffic.

The sheriff's office advises individuals to seek alternative routes.

This story will be updated.

