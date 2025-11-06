Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
State reimburses Taylor County Sheriff's Office for immigration enforcement costs

The county posted they had received close to $1M to cover expenses on detention beds and 287(g) training
Maya Sargent
Posted

The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says they received $991,279 from the state of Florida to reimburse costs for immigration enforcement.

It follows an effort by the state to crack down on illegal immigration. They say this reimbursement is meant to take the load off of taxpayers.

In a post on Facebook, the Taylor County Sheriff's Office laid out where the state was reimbursing them:

• $623,055 – Detention bed costs
• $309,771 – 287(g) training for detention and corrections staff
• $42,305 – Transportation related to ICE transfers
• $16,147 – Overtime for existing law enforcement and corrections personnel

The sheriff's office says they received the second-highest reimbursement in the state, and they added this state money does not create any new enforcement programs.

